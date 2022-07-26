MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification released, apply at peb.mp.gov.in from Aug 1

MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the notification for recruitment to the various post of Group B. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online from August 1 onwards and will conclude on August 16 at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms from August 1 to 21.

MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from September 24 onwards. The exam will be held in two shifts – in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates will have to report between 7 AM and 8 AM and between 12: 30 PM and 01: 30 PM respectively.

Around 2,557 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive for the post of Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Others of which 2198 are for Direct, 111 are for Samvida Posts and 248 are for Backlog Posts. The exam will be held at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemch, Ratlam, Satnam, Mandsor, Sagar, Khandwa, Siddhi and Reva districts.

How and where to apply for MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022?



1. Go to the official website – peb.mp.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 online application’.

3. Enter your details like name, date of birth, father’s name, etc. and upload all documents.

4. Pay application fee and submit the application form for future reference.

MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022 Application Fee



General Category – Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/OBC/PWD – Rs. 250/-

Direct Recruitment – Backlog – Nil

MP Online Portal (application through Kiyosk) – Rs. 60/-

application through registered citizen user – Rs. 20/-