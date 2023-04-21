MPPEB Group 2 sub group 3 results announced – How to check at esb.mp.gov.in

Ending the wait of thousands of candidates, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPEB) has announced the results of the chemist, Swachhta Nirikshak, and other posts for the Combined Recruitment Test 2022 for Group II, Sub-Group 3. Results can be checked at the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

It is looking to fill up 344 posts through this recruitment drive. While the exams were earlier held from February 13, 2023, to February 17, 2023, the board released the answer keys on February 19, 2023. Those who have cleared the exam will next be called for document verification. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers or registration numbers while checking their results.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in

2) After this, they may click on the link saying ‘Result – Group-2 (Sub Group -3)’.

3) Candidates may now click on the link.

4) They are now required to fill up their roll numbers or application numbers as well as other details like date of birth as asked.

5) Once this is done, candidates will have to click on the submit button.

6) Now, results will come on the screen.

7) Candidates may download their results.

8) Keep their results safely with themselves for future use.

Earlier, the board had released the notification for Group-2 (Sub Group -3) Combined Recruitment Test 2022 in November 2022. Candidates were advised to check details at the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

According to the notification, candidates were asked to apply for vacant posts from November 21, 2022, to December 5, 2022. The corrections of the application forms were to be done on or before December 29, 2022. The notification also said that the minimum age of candidates must be 18, while the maximum must be 40. It also offered relaxation in reserved categories as per government norms. It also issued criteria related to educational qualifications for candidates.