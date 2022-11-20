MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Here’s the last date to apply and other details

Ending the wait for candidates, Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the notification for Group-2 (Sub Group -3) Combined Recruitment Test 2022. In order to check this notification, candidates may check the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the board is looking to fill up a number of posts which include sanitary inspector, chemist, lab assistant, drug inspector, assistant microbiologist, senior laboratory assistant, assistant chemist / other post, junior dairy post assistant, naptol inspector, and system manager, fisheries inspector, dairy post assistant, senior laboratory assistant, among others.

As per the notification, candidates may apply for the above-given posts from November 21, 2022, till December 5, 2022. While corrections to application forms can be completed on or before December 29, 2022, the board will conduct the exam on February 20, 2023.

Among the vacant posts for which this notification has been issued include 359 regular posts, 10 backlogs,and 1 samvida. It may be noted that candidates must not be below 18 years of age and should not be above 40 years. The board has also provided five years of relaxation in the case of reserved categories.

Also, candidates who are looking to apply for a chemist’s post must have a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, while those looking to apply for the Sanitary Inspector’s post must have a graduation bachelor’s degree and a diploma in Sanitary. Similarly, those looking for a laboratory assistant post must have earned a B Sc degree. Even candidates for laboratory assistant posts must have a BSc degree in Chemistry and Botany. For other posts, candidates may check the official website.

Recently, MPEB released results for the Pre-Agriculture Test. The board asked the candidates to check the official notification for results. Candidates were also advised to have details regarding their application number, roll number, date of birth, and TAC code at the time of logging in to check their results. Selected candidates will next be asked to appear for counseling, for which the date will be announced soon.