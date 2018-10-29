MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Online application process for over 22,000 posts ends tomorrow at peb.mp.gov.in, apply now

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018!

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: The online application process for recruitment to 22,704 posts is going to end soon at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who are interested and are yet to fill up the application form can visit the official website now. The deadline for the application process on October 30. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board began this process to hire High School and Middle School Teacher. Candidates should note that once the application forms have been submitted, they will have to go through the selection process that will include a written test along with a round of interview. Only those candidates who successfully clear the written test will be called in for the interview process. Mentioned below are the details that candidates will need.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Post details-

Total no. of posts- 22704

High School Teacher: 17000 Posts

Middle School Teacher: 5704 Posts

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Last date for online application: October 30, 2018

Exam date: December 29, 2018

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit: 21 to 40 years

High School Teachers: A 2nd class Postgraduate degree in a relevant subject along with a Bachelors Degree in Education (BEd) from a recognised institute.

Middle School Teachers: Bachelors Degree in Education (BEd) degree in relevant subject from a recognised institute

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Visit the examination portal of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board at https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/Vyapam/examsList.aspx. Now click the icon that says ‘Apply.’ Complete the process to register yourself.