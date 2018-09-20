MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced for 17000 posts at peb.mp.gov.in, check details

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Candidates need to note that the recruitment examination for High School Teacher will be conducted on December 29, 2018.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has invited applications for a number of posts on the official website at peb.mp.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the same. A total of 17000 posts are on offer for candidates who aspire to become High School Teacher. While the online application for the same has already begun, the same is set to end on September 25. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to be a part of this recruitment process.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Online application starts- September 11, 2018

Online application ends- September 25, 2018

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Salary-

The pay scale for the post stands at Rs 36,200 + other allowances.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Eligibility-

1. The age limit of a candidates applying for the position should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

2. Candidates should have at least a second class Post Graduate Degree in the relevant subject along with a BEd degree from a recognised institution

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of https://peb.mp.gov.in and apply for the post on or before 25 September 2018.

Application fees for the post is Rs 500 for General candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/ OBC candidates.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018: Other details-

Candidates need to note that the recruitment examination for High School Teacher will be conducted on December 29, 2018. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, wherein the first will take place from 09 AM to 11.30AM and the second in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4.30PM.