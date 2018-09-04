MP Vyapam recruitment 2018, apply for 150 posts at www.peb.mp.gov.in

A total of 150 vacancies are open for recruitment.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant e-governance manager, District e-governance manager, Accountant and other posts. A total of 150 vacancies are open for recruitment. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply before September 15, 2018. Online applications can be filled at the official website of MPPEB at www.peb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to apply is September 15, 2018. The application process began on September 1, 2018.

The written examination will be conducted from (or between) October 13-14, 2018.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board at www.peb.mp.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

A total of 9 vacancies are available for District e-governance manager. For Lead Trainer, there are 10 vacancies. For Trainer, 9 positions are available. For Assistant e-governance manager, vacancies are 117. For Accountant, 5 vacancies are available for recruitment.

Eligibility:

For District e-governance manager, a candidate should have MCA/BE/B.Tech./M.Sc with two years experience in the related field.

For Lead Trainer, MCA/BE/B.Tech./B.Sc with three years of experience in the related field.

For Trainer, a candidate should be MCA/BE/B.Tech./MCA/MBA with two years experience.

For Assistant e-governance Manager, a graduate candidate with one-year Computer Course or MCA/BE/B.Tech./M.Sc/MBA. with one year work experience.

For Accountant, a candidate should be B.Com with PGDCA (Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application) with one year experience.

Salary:

For District e-governance manager and Lead Trainer, the salary is Rs 25,000/month. For Trainer, the salary is Rs 20,000/month. For Assistant e-governance manager, the salary is Rs 15,000/month and for Accountant, the salary is Rs, 9,800.