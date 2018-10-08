MP SET 2018: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission issues notification for post of Assistant Professor; details here

The minimum required percentage for general category is 55 per cent.The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)’s State Eligibility Test Cell has issued notification for SET 2018. The official notification has been issued for the post of assistant professor. Those willing to apply may note that the application process would begin on October 11.

The exam that will be conducted for 19 different subjects will follow same exam pattern as is followed for UGC NET.

Dates to remember

The beginning of the application process: October 11

End of the application process: November 11

Dates for form correction: October 14 to November 14

Eligibility

Applicants looking to apply for the post must have Master’s degree in a related subject or are studying in the last year/semester of Master’s degree qualification may also apply.

The minimum required percentage for general category is 55 percent and for reserved category is 50 percent.

This exam will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will cover topics like teaching, research aptitude and general awareness. The exam will also have 50 objective type questions. The test will be of one hour.

The other paper, which will be subject-specific, will have 100 objective type questions. Every question will carry 2 marks weightage. It will be a two-hour test.