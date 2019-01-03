MP High Court Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for district judges – check how to apply

The application process for the same has already started from December 21.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notification for 55 district judge posts. These applications have been invited under Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (Entry Level) Direct Recruitment Exam 2019. Those who wish to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before January 14. The application process for the same has already started from December 21.

Important dates

Dates to the correct online application: December 21, 2018, to January 14

Preliminary exam date: February 20

Vacancy Details

District Judge: 55 positions

Educational Qualification:

Those applicants who have practised as a lawyer for at least seven years as on the last date of application submission may apply.

He/she must be a citizen of India.

The minimum age of that applying must be 35 years of and maximum must be 45 years as on January 1, 2019.

Application Fee

For unreserved candidates, the application fee to be submitted is Rs.1000/-, while for OBC/ SC/ST/PH candidate it is Rs.800/-. This includes postal charges of Rs. 600/- per applicants.

How to Apply

Applicants may apply through the prescribed format with the link https://www.mponline.gov.in/portal/index.aspx on or before January 14.