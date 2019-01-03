MP High Court Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for district judges – check how to apply

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notification for a number of district judge posts.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notification for 55 district judge posts. These applications have been invited under Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (Entry Level) Direct Recruitment Exam 2019. Those who wish to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before January 14. The application process for the same has already started from December 21.
Important dates
Dates to the correct online application: December 21, 2018, to January 14
Preliminary exam date: February 20
Vacancy Details
District Judge: 55 positions
Educational Qualification:
Those applicants who have practised as a lawyer for at least seven years as on the last date of application submission may apply.
He/she must be a citizen of India.
The minimum age of that applying must be 35 years of and maximum must be 45 years as on January 1, 2019.
Application Fee
For unreserved candidates, the application fee to be submitted is Rs.1000/-, while for OBC/ SC/ST/PH candidate it is Rs.800/-. This includes postal charges of Rs. 600/- per applicants.
How to Apply
Applicants may apply through the prescribed format with the link https://www.mponline.gov.in/portal/index.aspx on or before January 14.
