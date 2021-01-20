Most professionals see learning as key to get better job opportunities: Survey

Professionals are taking a proactive approach to career success in 2021

Even as the evolution of the business landscape in 2020 led to changes in job requirements, a survey has showed that a majority of professionals (67.5 per cent) see learning as the key to get better opportunities, and also plan to start learning programmes this year.

Last year saw the evolution of a changing business landscape, which in turn resulted in changes to job requirements prompting both working professionals and job seekers to invest in new skills, according to ed-tech firm Simplilearn’s annual report.

The report, based on the survey, showed that professionals are taking a proactive approach to career success in 2021, and 67.5 per cent of those interviewed see learning as the key to landing better opportunities, and plan to start learning programmes this year.

The survey interviewed over 5,000 Simplilearn learners, comprising both individual and corporate learners, of which 19.4 per cent respondents were freshers, 51.3 per cent mid-level and 29.2 per cent senior-level professionals.

A majority of the respondents were from the information technology sector, followed by manufacturing, consulting and finance.

Further, the survey showed that in 2020, 14 per cent of the respondents lost their jobs, 41 per cent of mid-career professionals felt stagnant in their careers and in large organisations, 25 per cent of professionals felt stuck.

However, professionals are taking a proactive approach to career success in 2021, with 35 per cent of respondents seeing the pandemic as an opportunity to learn new skills, it said.

This number rose to 49.5 per cent of employees in small and medium enterprises, it added.

About 4 per cent of respondents feel keeping their jobs depends on learning new skills, while 66 per cent of professionals are either enrolled in training programmes or plan to start this year, it stated.

Simplilearn founder and CEO Krishna Kumar said, “The work-from-home scenario, which is a by-product of the effects of the pandemic and the new normal, has driven a clear trend to online learning. With individuals getting a little extra time for self-development, we saw a 60 per cent jump in enrolments in the early days of lockdown itself.”

He said the usage on the platform has doubled compared to pre-pandemic times.

Another factor that contributed to this was career uncertainty and job losses which made it clear to many professionals that digital skills is key to career stability and growth, he said.