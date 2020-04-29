Most Indian professionals believe right connections key for career growth: Report

Based on LinkedIn data, respondents living in metro cities are 1.76 times more likely to have a stronger network than those living in non-metro areas.

Most Indian professionals – especially millennials – believe that having a strong network can help them progress in their careers and get ahead in life, says a report. According to the LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2020 report, 88 per cent of Indian professionals believe knowing the right people is key to getting ahead in life, but only 13 per cent are looking for networking opportunities.

Further, the report revealed that socioeconomic barriers – specifically where you live, where you went to school or college, where you work ? also have an impact on your access to opportunities. Based on LinkedIn data, respondents living in metro cities are 1.76 times more likely to have a stronger network than those living in non-metro areas.

Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR are the top three regions with people with stronger networks, with Bengaluru leading the national average, it added. Also those who attend a top university are 1.53 times more likely to have a stronger network than those who did not, it said.

“It is important for our members to know that they are not alone in these times of social distancing. By staying connected virtually, professionals can help each other seek new opportunities, connections, and navigate challenges together.

“It is our constant endeavour to ensure that people with equal talent have equal access to opportunities, and we are seeing the community come together to give help and get help like never before,” LinkedIn India Country Manager Ashutosh Gupta said.

This vast difference between awareness and action suggests that while young professionals in India aspire for stronger networks, they lack necessary direction and guidance to build these networks, it added.

This barrier is visible across Asia Pacific, with a majority of respondents (51 per cent) believing that a lack of networks is a difficult barrier to overcome and this is mainly because they lack the confidence and guidance on how to go about building a network, it said.

This report was done through an online survey among 30,000 respondents between 18-65 years across 22 countries, including India, between September and October 2019.