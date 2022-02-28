Thrive skills: Most employees want to get trained for hybrid roles

As many as 78% professionals want employers to upskill them for hybrid work

According to a new survey, over 78% of professionals want their employers to upskill them for a hybrid work culture. Harappa’s Hybrid Readiness Survey noted that professionals at the workplace, both as individuals and as managers and leaders, are shifting their learning objectives.

It conducted among 300 professionals to learn about the ‘thrive skills’ (cognitive, social and behavioural abilities) that professionals need to advance in their careers.

“The pandemic has altered the future of work, demonstrating that hybrid workplaces will continue to exist. Professionals will need to grow a critical combination of cognitive, social and behavioural abilities to negotiate newer hurdles to be successful and productive contributors in the hybrid workplaces of the future,” it noted.

Shreyasi Singh, co-founder & CEO, Harappa, said, “There is a need for working professionals to recalibrate skill sets to make the most out of this new way of working. At Harappa, the mission of helping professionals thrive across career cusps and dynamic workplaces remains core to our operations. The insights of this survey have helped us decode the direction in which we must lead this recalibration.”