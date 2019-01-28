Most desired foreign course among Indians is business management

The study revealed that 14% of students going abroad prefer a course in business management and 11% in engineering, followed by IT and computer sciences, to explore as career avenues.

In a study by Pearson for PTE Academic, the computer-based test of English proficiency for immigration and study abroad, ‘business management’ and ‘engineering’ have emerged as the top-two courses preferred by students in India to study abroad. The study revealed that 14% of students going abroad prefer a course in business management and 11% in engineering, followed by IT and computer sciences, to explore as career avenues. Also, a majority of Indians are now opting to study in Australia, followed by New Zealand and Canada.