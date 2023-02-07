More than 83,000 posts lying vacant in various department of CAPF, says govt

The government on Tuesday presented the recruitment status of Central Armed Police Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles. According to the shared data, more than 83,000 posts were lying vacant in the various departments of the above-mentioned organizations as on January 1 against the total strength of 10, 15, 237 posts.

The Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. As per the shared data in the parliament, around 32, 181 candidates were recruited between July 2022 and January 2023, and an additional 64,444 vacancies have been noticed and are at the different levels of recruitment, adding that it has been planned to conclude the exercise in 2023 itself.

Further, The minister said the increasing number of vacancies are leading to overworking for the existing personnel. Filling vacancies is a continuous process and the ministry has been taking and will continue to take earnest steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously through UPSC, SSC and the forces concerned.