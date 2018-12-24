More than 4,000 jobs in Artificial intelligence lying vacant: Study

Almost 67% AI professionals in India have joined/transitioned to their current role only in the last two years.

A study on the Indian artificial intelligence (AI) industry by Great Learning, the online education company, indicates there are over 4,000 positions related to AI in India that remain vacant due to shortage of qualified talent at mid and senior levels. This is despite the industry growing by 30% in the last one year to $230 million. These opportunities do not include the slew of new jobs advertised every month, but refer to opportunities that have been vacant for a period of 12 months.

Key highlights

While 57% organisations hiring for AI look for candidates with five-years-plus experience, the average AI experience of Indian professionals is a mere three years;

Almost 67% AI professionals in India have joined/transitioned to their current role only in the last two years;

The 10 leading companies with the most number of AI openings in India this year are: IBM, Accenture, Amazon, Fractal Analytics, Societe Generale, SAP Labs, 24/7 Customer, Atos, Nvidia, Tech Mahindra.

When it comes to remuneration, the median salary of AI professionals in India is Rs 14.3 lakh across all experience level and skill-sets, 40% of AI professionals have an entry-level salary of Rs 6 lakh onwards, and 4% command a salary higher than Rs 50 lakh. Mumbai (housing 14% of AI players) is the highest paymaster in AI at almost Rs 15.6 lakh per annum, followed by Bengaluru (31% of AI firms) at Rs 14.5 lakh, and Chennai is the lowest paymaster, at Rs 10.4 lakh per annum.