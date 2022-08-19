More employers to step up hiring of freshers: Survey

By Biswajiban Sharma

As much as 59% of employers intend to hire freshers during July-December 2022, a 42% increase compared to the previous year, indicating a significant recovery in economic activity.

According to the bi-annual ‘Career Outlook Report’ by TeamLease EdTech, India outperforms other geographical regions across the world significantly for the current half year. Terming India a sunshine location for entry level jobs globally, the report found that Bengaluru emerged as the leading city for fresher recruitments.

The report further added that the IT, ecommerce & technology startups and telecommunications are the most promising sectors for freshers with 65%, 48% and 47% employers respectively showing the intent to hire during the coming six months. The IT sector is expected to hire 100,000 freshers to meet the rising demand, it said.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said: “The sentiment around entry level jobs and fresher-hiring is significantly improving in India. This indicates that the employability of the country’s youth has undergone a value driven change over the last few years”.

Moreover, there is a huge demand for jobs across 5G-centric technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and cloud computing in the telecom sector, with majority of companies hiring freshers. The optimism in hiring activities that reflected in a record placement season across campuses this year, is a sign of not just the rebounding economy but also employers’ confidence in hiring new resources and strengthening their talent pipeline.

“While employers are keen to hire freshers, they have also become very particular that candidates should have the right mix of domain and soft skills. Today, industry knowledge takes precedence and therefore academic institutions are also creating skill focused blended learning programs which are fortifying the employability of students and making them job ready for future roles”, adds Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President, TeamLease.

Bengaluru emerged as the leading city for freshers with 68% employers projecting the intent to hire, followed by Mumbai (50%) and Delhi (45%). In H1 2022, hiring sentiment of employers in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi stood at 59%, 43% and 39% respectively. In H2 2021 (same period last year), the hiring sentiment for employers in these three cities was 43%, 31% and 27%, respectively. The locations which have shown slow hiring sentiment are Kochi (2%), Indore (2%), Coimbatore (3%) and Chandigarh (5%).