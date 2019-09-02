MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019: Non-Teaching posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits | Check details

MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019!

MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019: The Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) has invited applications from interested candidates for Non-Teaching posts at mnnit.ac.in. The application process for the same has already been activated on the official website and will continue until the end of this month. It is to be noted that these Non-faculty positions are on a contract basis, in various departments/ sections of the institute. It is to be noted that these posts come with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits. For more details candidates can visit the official website of MNNIT to know more.

MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Notification release date – September 1, 2019

Online Application starts – September 1, 2019

Online Application Ends – September 30, 2019 upto 5:30 PM

MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019: Non-Teaching post details

1. Superintendent – 05 posts

2. Junior Assistant – 15 posts

3. Senior Assistant – 09 posts

4. Stenographer – 02 posts

5. Senior Stenographer – 01 post

6. Technical Assistant/ Junior Engineer/ SAS Assistant/ Library Information Assistant – 29 posts

7. Technician – 30 (Including 02 PwD)

8. Senior Technician – 15 (Including 01 PwD)

MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019: Salary for Non-Teaching posts

1. Superintendent – Pay Level 6 [PB-2 (Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800) & GP Rs 4200/-]

2. Junior Assistant – Pay Level 3 [PB-1 (Rs 5200 to Rs 20200) & GP Rs 2000/-]

3. Senior Assistant – Pay Level 4 [PB-1 (Rs 5200 to Rs 20200) & GP Rs 2400/-]

4. Stenographer – Pay Level 4 [PB-1 (Rs 5200 to Rs 20200) & GP Rs 2400/-]

5. Senior Stenographer – Pay Level 5 [PB-1 (Rs 5200 to Rs 20200) & GP Rs 2800/-]

6. Technical Assistant/ Junior Engineer/ SAS Assistant/ Library Information Assistant – Pay Level 6 [PB-2 (Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800) & GP Rs 4200/-]

7. Technician – Pay Level 3 [PB-1 (Rs 5200 to Rs 20200) & GP Rs 2000/-]

8. Senior Technician – Pay Level 4 [PB-1 (Rs 5200 to Rs 20200) & GP Rs 2400/-]

MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019: Age limit

1. Superintendent – 30 years

2. Junior Assistant – 27 years

3. Senior Assistant – 33 years

4. Stenographer – 27 years

5. Senior Stenographer – 33 years

6. Technical Assistant/ Junior Engineer/ SAS Assistant/ Library Information Assistant – 30 years

7. Technician – 27 years

8. Senior Technician – 33 years

MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019: How to apply for Non-Teaching posts

Non-refundable processing fee – Rs 500

Interested candidates can fill the online application at mnnit.ac.in. Applicants may click on the online application link, read the instructions carefully and fill-in the online application form giving accurate information. After the successful submission of online application must keep a copy of the finally submitted online application, which they will be required to produce as and when asked for during the selection process.