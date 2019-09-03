MMRC vacancy 2019: Mumbai Metro announces vacancies with salary upto Rs 2 lakh | Check details at mmrcl.com

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2019!

MMRC vacancy 2019: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited has invited applications from candidates for a number of posts at mmrcl.com. Interested candidates can visit the official website of MMRC now to fill the online application that has already been activated. Salary on offer for the posts goes up as high as Rs 2 lakh. The posts on offer are for Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy Engineer (Track) and Deputy Engineer (TVS/ ECS). The last date to fill online application is September 30, 2019. Candidates need to make sure that they read all instructions carefully before filling the form. Read the details below to know more.

MMRC vacancy 2019: Important Dates

Last date to apply – September 30, 2019

MMRC vacancy 2019: Post details

Deputy General Manager (Track)

No. of Post: 1

Salary: Grade (E5) Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/- (IDA Pay scale)

Eligibility Criteria: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized and reputed university.

Age limit: Maximum 40 years

Assistant General Manager (Track)

No. of Post: 2

Salary: Grade (E4) Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- (IDA Pay scale)

Eligibility Criteria: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized and reputed university.

Age limit: Maximum 40 years

Dy. Engineer (Track)

No. of Post: 1

Salary: Grade (E2) Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (IDA Pay scale)

Eligibility Criteria: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized and reputed university.

Age limit: Maximum 35 years

Dy. Engineer (TVS/ ECS)

No. of Post: 2

Salary: Grade (E2) Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (IDA Pay scale)

Eligibility Criteria: Full time degree in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering from recognized and reputed university

Age limit: Maximum 35 years

MMRC vacancy 2019: How to Apply

Interested candidates can visit the official website of Mumbai Metro at mmrcl.com. Candidates are required to have valid personal E-mail ID & Mobile No. It should be kept active during the recruitment process. MMRCL will send intimation of personal interview and any other information regarding your application only through the registered E-mail ID. All the fields in the online application form should be filled up carefully. Candidate are required to clearly indicate whether they are applying against the vacancy for consideration on Regular or Deputation or Contract basis.