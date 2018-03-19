Ministry of Women & Child Development Recruitment 2018: How to apply for WCD department govt vacancies; check details here

WCD Recruitment 2018: The details on the vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria and the process of submitting the job application form are mentioned below.

WCD Recruitment 2018: The Ministry of Women & Child Development has invited applications for the post of Consultant and Accountant. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply through the prescribed format on or before April 1, 2018. The details on the vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria and the process of submitting the job application form are mentioned below.

WCD Recruitment 2018: The last date for submitting the job application is April 1, 2018.

WCD Recruitment 2018: Department of Women Child Development vacancy details

Consultant (System Analysis/Data Management): One position

Consultant (Financial Management): One position

Consultant (Procurement): One position

Accountants: Four positions

WCD Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria for the applicants

Consultant (System Analysis/Data Management): The candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in Computer Applications or BTech/BE or a Post Graduate Degree with formal training on IT/Computer with at least 60 per cent marks.

Consultant (Financial Management): The candidate should be a Chartered Accountant or Company Secretary or Cost and Management Accountant or MBA (Finance) from a reputed institute with at least 60 per cent marks.

Consultant (Procurement): The candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in supply chain management or MBA with specialization in Operations or Materials Management or Supply Chain & Logistics Management or Procurement or other related disciplines with at least 60 per cent marks.

Accountants: The candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in Commerce or Accounting or Cost and Works Accountant-Intermediate or Chartered Accountant-Intermediate with at least 50 per cent marks.

WCD Recruitment 2018: How to Apply for the Ministry of Women Child Development Jobs 2018

The eligible candidates should follow the prescribed format to apply to the positions and send their applications along with other necessary documents to Deputy Director (WB), National Nutrition Resource Centre-Central Project Management Unit, National Nutrition Mission, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Third Floor, Jeevan Vihar Building, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001 on or before April 1, 2018.