Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2020: Multiple vacancies announced | Apply online at upsconline.nic.in

Ministry of Home Affairs Jobs: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification inviting application for recruitment in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The interested candidates can apply through the official websites of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

The application process started on December 2019 and will continue till January 16, 2020.

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies: 29

Data processing assistant at National Crime Bureau, Department of Women Safety: 2 (UR)

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), Intelligence Bureau: 27 (SC 04, ST 01, OBC 09, EWS 03, UR 10).

Ministry of Home Affairs Vacancy: Eligibility

For Data processing assistant, candidates must have a Master’s Degree in Computer Applications/ Information Technology /Computer Science of a recognized University/Institute OR a BE/ BTech degree. The person should be below 30 years of age.

For Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), candidates must at last have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (BE or BTech) or BSc/ MSc or MCA. He/ She should be below 35 years of age.

Ministry of Home Affairs recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC — upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online recruitment application (ORA)’

Step 3: Choose from “Data Processing Assistant” and “Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)”

Step 4: Read and agree to the terms and conditions

Step 5: Login with Registration Id and Password

Step 6: Fill in the application with relevant details

Step 7: Upload images, signature

Step 8: click on Submit and Make the payment. Keep a print out of application form for future reference.

Ministry of Home Affairs jobs Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 online through credit or debit card or by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI. No fee will be required for SC, ST, PH and Women candidates of any community.

Ministry of Home Affairs: Exam Pattern

The applicants will have to appear for an MCQ exam of 100 marks, and the cut-off marks for the general category candidates in 50 marks, whereas that of SC/ST or OBC candidates are 45 marks and 40 marks respectively.