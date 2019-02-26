Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2019: New job posts on offer at mod.gov.in; check salary, other details here

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple posts at mod.gov.in, check eligibility criteria, salary, other details here.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2019: Do you wish to join the Government of India’s Ministry of Defence? Here is your chance as the MoD has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts for the ASC Units OF 71 SUB Area /HQ Northern Command. The posts on offer are for Civilian Motor Driver, Vehicle Mechanic among other posts. Candidates interested in the posts can check the details mentioned below in order to apply for the job posts on offer and them fill the apply in the prescribed format within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2019: Post details-

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): 31
Vehicle Mechanic: 1
Cleaner: 1
Camp Guard: 1
Safaiwala: 1
Fireman: 4
Labour: 1

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2019: Salary-

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): PML-02 (19900-45700) | Rs 19900/-PM
Vehicle Mechanic: PML-02 (19900-45700) | Rs 19900/-PM
Cleaner: PML-01 (18000-41100) | Rs 18000/-PM
Camp Guard: PML-01 (18000-41100) | Rs 18000/-PM
Safaiwala: PML-01 (18000-41100) | Rs 18000/-PM
Fireman: PML-02 (19900-45700) | Rs 19900/-PM
Labour: PML-01 (18000-41100) | Rs 18000/-PM

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit (For the post Vehicle Mechanic, Cleaner, Camp/Guard, Safaiwala, Fireman & Labour ) :

(a)18 to 25 yrs for UR Candidates
(b)18 to 28 yrs for OBC Candidates
(c)18 to 30 yrs for SC Candidates.

Age limit {Forthe post Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade)} :

(a)18 to 27 yrs for UR Candidates
(b)18 to 30 yrs for OBC Candidates
(c)18 to 32 yrs for SC Candidates

– For Civilian Motor Drive: Candidates should have completed their Matriculation examination or equivalent from arecignised institution
– For Vehicle Mechanic/Cleaner/Camp Guard/Safaiwala/Fireman/Labour- Candidates should have completed their Class10th or equivalent examination

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Interested candidates can visit the official website of MoD to know more about the recruitment process and then apply for the job posts on offer through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the ASC Units OF 71 SUB Area /HQ Northern Command within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

