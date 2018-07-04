Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced; here is how to apply

According to the official notification, one post has been offered with a pay band of Rs 18000.

Army Recruiting Office, Fort Belgaum, Karnataka has invited applications from the eligible candidates for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (Messenger). The applications are invited only from male candidates. The post is non-industrial and unreserved. Army recruiting office comes under Ministry of Defence.

According to the official notification, one post has been offered with a pay band of Rs 18000.

The last date of Application is July 27, 2018.

The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 25. Age relaxation of up to 35 years applicable for government servant with five years continuous service in the same line or allied cadre.

Educational qualification is matriculation or equivalent. The candidate must possess the certificate from a recognized board.

Medical fitness criteria have also been provided in the official notification. Vision should be 6/6 both eyes. Selected candidates will be subjected to medical examination.

The application should reach Army Recruiting Office, Fort Belgaum, Belgaum, Karnataka-590016, within 28 days from the date of publication of advertisement (including date of publication). Application received after due date will not be entertained.

Dates of examinations will be intimated to the eligible candidates later on. All tests and interview will be carried out at Army Recruiting Office, Fort Belgaum, Belgaum, Karnataka-590016.

The applications should be filled by the candidates in English only. The application should be submitted strictly in the prescribed format (typewritten with latest passport size photographs) along with attested copies of all concerned documents and certificates.

Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC applicants is not applicable for the unreserved post.

Selected candidates will have all India service liability and subject to Army Act for discipline purposes.

