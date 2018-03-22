Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: Jobs alerts! Indian Army announces fresh jobs; check details

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: The Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for 115 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army). The applications are invited for the posts of Soldier GD, Tradesman and Community Chef.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: The Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for 115 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army). The applications are invited for the posts of Soldier GD, Tradesman and Community Chef. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the recruitment rally for the selection process of the mentioned posts. The total number posts available for the same are 31. The maximum educational eligibility for the posts is 10th standard. Aspirants can also check details like the pay scale, eligibility criteria, selection process and other in the below mentioned details. Candidates can appear for recruitment rally in the last week of March.

Candidates can check the mentioned details and apply for the posts on offer-

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: Details of available vacancies:

Soldier GD -28 Posts

Tradesman (Equipment Repairer) -1 Post

Tradesman (Tailor) -1 Post

Community Chef-1 Post

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: Educational qualification/Technical qualification-

Soldier GD- Candidates need to pass 10th standard with 45 percent marks in aggregate.

Tradesman/ Community Chef- Candidates should be 10th pass with proficiency in the relevant trade.

Physical Standard: Candidates need to have the following physical standards-

Height : 160 Cms

Weight: 50 Kgs

Chest: 7-82 Cms

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Eligible candidates need to attend the recruitment rally at 115 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) in Nagpur. The address is – 115 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Grenadiers, Fort Sitabuldi, Nagpur (Maharashtra).

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

Selection will be on the basis of Rally and Physical Fitness test.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Eligible candidates may appear for recruitment rally from 26 to 30 March 2018.