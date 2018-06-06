Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced; check how to apply

Selection of candidates will be done through physical endurance test and written test

The Ministry of Defence’s Mountain Brigade Group OMP, Joshimath (Uttarakhand) has issued notification for the posts tradesman. Candidates interested to apply for the post may do so under prescribed format within 21 days (23 June ) of publication of the notification in the employment newspaper. There are nine vacancies for the post.

Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed class 10 from any recognised board.

The person must have a knowledge of Hindi.

Selection process

Selection of candidates will be done through physical endurance test and written test

How to Apply

Candidates looking to apply for the above-said post may do so in the prescribed format. They can send application with other required documents to 56 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit Pin- 909056 C/o 99 APO within 21 days (23 June 2018) of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

