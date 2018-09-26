Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced – Check how to apply



The advertisement was published earlier this week in the employment newspaper.

The Ministry of Defence, Quality Assurance Establishment (Military Explosive) – Jabalpur has advertised for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) under Sports Quota. To apply for the post, applicants need to be 12th passed and have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.

The candidates must be between the age group of 18 and 27 years.

Another criteria for the post is that the applicants must have represented the country in the national or international competition in volleyball or university in the inter-university tournament in volleyball or state school team or awarded national awards in physical efficiency under national physical efficiency drive in volleyball.

The advertisement was published earlier this week in the employment newspaper. For more information, the candidates can refer to the employment newspaper’s current Issue: September 22, to September 28, 2018.

The candidates who fulfil these requirements can send their applications in the prescribed format to: The Quality Assurance Officer, Quality Assurance Establishment (Military Explosive), Khamaria, Jabalpur – 482005. The candidates are required to send the applications by October 22, 2018.