Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for various posts; check how to apply

The person should have knowledge of Indian cooking. (File photo)

The Ministry of Defence has invited application for civilian cook for Military Police (Bengal Area Provost Unit). Interested candidates can apply as per prescribed format within 45 days from the date of advertisement (May 7). Candidate should have at least passed matriculation or have the similar qualification from any recognised board. The person should have knowledge of Indian cooking.

Candidates can send their applications at ” Bengal Area Provost Unit, Fort William, Kolkata -700021, West Bengal” within 45 days of the date of advertisement (May 7). A 100 marks written tests will be conducted for candidates. Syllabus for written test will be as per essential qualification mentioned above. It will include categories including General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness.Those selected will be on probation for two years.

Those interested are required to forward self-addressed envelope (size 4×10 ) with the postal postal stamp of Rs.22 with the application form, for call letters to be dispatched to shortlisted candidates. Call letters will not be sent to those who do not enclose the self-addressed envelope with postal stamp of Rs. 22/-affixed on it, the ministry notification has said.

Candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age as on the last date of submission of application. Relaxation will be considered for Government servant up to 40 years in accordance with government norms.

While applying candidates are required to attach following documents

1) Copy of certificate of matriculation.

2) Copy of matriculation mark sheet.

3) Copy of Birth Certificate or Date of Birth proof (according to matriculation certificate).

4) Copy of NOC in original from their current employer, in case the candidate is the government servant.

5) Copy of Aadhaar card.

6) Three self-attested passport size photographs.

7) Copy of Ex-Servicemen Certificate, only if applicable.

8) Copy of Character Certificate from SP Office of candidate’s hometown. It should not be more than six months old from date of publication of the advertisement.