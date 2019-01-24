Millennials most prone to job-hopping, says new study

You are not the only one looking to hop jobs! Job-hopping is not a new concept but it is more rampant than you think. Spoiler alert; every three in five Indian workers hop! A new study by a leading job-listing portal, Indeed, has found that almost 60 percent of Indian workers have job-hopped in the past. The Indeed survey highlighted that the millennial generation is the most prone to job-hopping, with 56 percent of respondents having job-hopped in a short duration at least once. Workers who participated in the survey considered a 16 months or less period to be a short period of employment.

Men more likely to change jobs than women

However, it was found that the millennial men showed a greater leanings towards the trend as compared to their female counterparts. However, while men are more likely to change jobs, the survey found that 47 percent of the women surveyed have never voluntarily left a job only after a short period of time, as compared to 43 percent of their male counterparts.

However, the trend is more visible in mid-sized companies that have 200-500 employees. It is also interesting to note that ‘stickiness’ seems to be more visible in traditional job sectors of manufacturing with 49 percent admitting that having never voluntarily left a role after a short period of time as compared to 40 percent of respondents employed in the IT and Telecom sector.

New generation, better opportunities

Speaking to Financial Express Online, 28-year-old Saurabh Bharadwaj, a young professional working in Noida who switched twice in five years, says that changing jobs has more to do with exploring new options and finding a place where you are free to make decisions rather than a better paycheck. Aditi Gupta, 26, who switched to a new workplace in less than a year has been staying in her current organization for two years now; She told Financial Express Online, for her, better salary and job growth were the main reasons to change jobs.

For 28-year-old Geetika Kumari, however, it was a different reason altogether. Her company, where she working for more than a year, was laying off employees and it was only a matter of time before she was asked to leave as well. So, she waited and joined a new company as soon as she got a new opportunity.

The survey echoes what the young millennials said above; the report pointed out that 56 per cent of Indian workers have voluntarily left a role after only a short period of time, while 85 per cent of respondents stated that they would add a job to their resume regardless of how long they had stayed in that role.

Whilst the concept of job hopping is not a new one, the Indian workforce is seeing a steady climb in project-based work and contract work. This, the Indeed survey says is fuelling a willingness to switch roles more readily.

‘Job not living up to the expectations’ was a common reason amongst the 30 per cent of the working professionals while ‘unhappy work environment’ was cited by 29 per cent of respondents. 38 per cent professionals said that better opportunity elsewhere was the reason for their hopping jobs.

What employers say about Job-hoppers

Contrary to the reasons listed by the employees, employers still believe that frequent job changes indicate indecisiveness in a candidate and show a lack of loyalty.

More than 80 percent of employers surveyed said that they chose not to interview a candidate due to a history of short-term jobs in their resume which is no surprise for the 69 percent of respondents; they switched jobs twice in the five years who said they were overlooked in positions they were qualified for, due to their history of job hopping.

Commenting on the survey findings, Mr. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India said, “The millennial workforce is an interesting cohort and the world is always curious about their next move. In recent years, many studies have been commissioned to get a deeper understanding of what millennials, who have the reputation for job-hopping, are looking for in an employer. In the same way that the generation has redefined consumerism, studies indicate that the workplace is another commodity of consumption for the millennials: unless they feel the job is worth their while or are meaningfully engaged, they will look out for the next best opportunity. Employers need to devise ways in which they can retain and continue to attract this talent pool.”

The research was conducted by Censuswide, which interviewed over 1,002 employed respondents in India (excluding people who do contract work and by definition “job hop”) between 13, July, 2018 – 01 August, 2018.