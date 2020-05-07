Military Engineering Service: Rajnath Singh approves abolition of 9,304 posts

Rajnath Singh accepted the Military Engineering Services (MES) proposal to automate more than 9,300 positions in the basic and industrial workforce.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the plan to abolish 9,304 Military Engineering Service positions out of a total of 13,157 Basic and Industrial personnel vacancies, the Ministry of Defence said. This is consistent with suggestions provided by a committee led by Lt. General Shekatkar, who recommended these in an attempt to boost the Armed Forces’ combat capability and re-balance defense spending.

In line with the Committee’s recommendations, based on the Engineer-in-Chief’s suggestion, MES, Raksha Mantri has accepted the suggestion to abolish 9,304 MES posts out of the total of 13,157 Basic and Industrial workers vacancies, said the Defence ministry in a press statement.

“The recommendation was aimed at making MES an effective organisation with a leaner workforce, well equipped to handle complex issues in the emerging scenario in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” the press note said.

“The recommendation aimed at making MES an efficient organization with a leaner workforce, well-equipped to tackle complex problems in the evolving scenario in a productive and cost-effective manner, ” it added.

Rajnath Singh accepted the Military Engineering Services (MES) proposal to automate more than 9,300 positions in the basic and industrial workforce. It is in line with the recommendations of the Committee of Experts, led by Lt General Shekatkar, who had proposed measures to improve the Armed Forces’ combat capability and re-balance defense spending,” a release from the Ministry of Defence press release said.

One of the Committee’s recommendations was to restructure the civilian workforce in such a way that MES work could be performed in part by departmentally working workers and other tasks could be outsourced. “One of the recommendations made by the Committee was to restructure the civilian workforce in a manner that the work of MES could be partly done by departmentally employed staff and other works could be outsourced,” the press release said.