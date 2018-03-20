Microsoft is hiring! Here is how you can turn your dream into reality

Microsoft. (Reuters)

Microsoft is hiring people for its Hyderabad branch in India. Founded by Bill Gates the US-tech giant is looking for ‘software engineers and managers’. The people who will be hired will work on the most strategic workload of Microsoft- Office experiences and O365 services. One thing that candidates would like to know is that if they are selected they will get benefits and perks that they have not dreamt of.

Here is the Job profile:

Microsoft is looking for engineers who have great knowledge about end to end engineering (design, implement, deploy and monitor), technical challenges and customer scenarios. Also, the candidate needs to have experience in all phases of the development cycle, preferably on large-scale commercial/services comprising of collaboration across the groups and cross-discipline with Design, PM, and our partner teams.

Here are the full details of the Microsoft job:

Responsibilities:

* Design/Dev, implement, ship and monitor critical components of cloud-scale services

* Conduct technical investigations and prototyping in a fast-paced agile environment

* Work with partner teams on implementation plans, design and implementation requirements

Qualifications:

* A solid background in C/C++/C# or Java development

* Great design and problem-solving skills, with a strong bias for architecting for performance, scalability, usability, security, and reliability.

* Deep understanding of efficient data structures and algorithms. Can ramp on already existing codes without documentation.

* Expert knowledge in cloud service stack or/and Azure technologies

* 2-20 years of experience in software development

For managers, relevant experience in growing and managing large teams in product development environment.

* Bachelor’s/Master’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science or related field required.

*An entrepreneurial spirit with a can-do attitude – a self-starter, project finisher and adaptable, collaborative.

* Good communicator, able to analyze and clearly articulate complex issues and technologies understandably and engagingly.

Benefits and Perks:

* Industry leading healthcare

* Savings and investments

* Giving programs

* Educational resources

* Maternity and paternity leave

* Opportunities to network and connect

* Discounts on products and services

* Generous time away

PLEASE NOTE: Visit the mentioned link ‘careers.microsoft.com/us/en/job/396714/Software-Engineer’ to apply for the aforementioned job.

(Details mentioned above as they were mentioned on the Microsoft website)