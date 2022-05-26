MHA Recruitment 2022: Home ministry invites applications for multiple posts – check eligibility, last date

MHA Jobs 2022: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited applications for a large number of posts in the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI). While the applications have been invited for group A, B and C posts, interested candidates may apply through the official website mha.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is June 24, 2022.

The Ministry is looking to fill up 15 vacant positions for the posts of Under Secretary, Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant, Sr. Accountant, Accountant, Personal Assistant and Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical).

Similarly, for Integrated Check Posts (ICP), there are 34 vacancies which include for positions of manager, Assistant and Stenographer Grade-D. Those selected will be posted at any of the ICPs at Attari, Jogbani, Raxaul, Agartala, Dawki, Petrapole and Moreh. Candidates will be selected initially for three years.

Those who are interested to apply may first log on to the official website as given above and click on the link ‘Filling up of Group A, B & C’ at LPAI Secretariat, New Delhi and its ICPs on deputation (foreign services) basis for employees working in Centre or state governments. Candidates may go through details that are given in the PDF document on the website.

“Period of deputation will include period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department in the Central Government. The appointment will not bestow on the appointee on reputation any claim for regular appointment,” the MHA said in its official notification.

Last week, the MHA had invited applications for 34 posts for the posts of Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer, Personal Assistant, Accountant. While the candidates were asked to apply in offline mode, the last date to apply is June 26, 2022