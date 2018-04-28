​​​
  3. Meet Anu Kumari: Mother of a 4-year-old who bagged 2nd rank in UPSC 2017

Meet Anu Kumari: Mother of a 4-year-old who bagged 2nd rank in UPSC 2017

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2017 results for the prestigious civil services examination was declared on April 27.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2018 5:26 PM
upsc, Anu Kumari, upsc result 2017, upsc result 2018, ias result 2018, upsc result, upsc 2017, upsc 2017 result, civil services examination, Durishetty Anudeep, Sachin Gupta, Union Public Service Commission, jobs news Anu Kumari, the UPSC topper among the female candidates. (ANI)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2017 results for the prestigious civil services examination was declared on April 27. While the first rank was bagged by Durishetty Anudeep who is a serving Indian Revenue Service officer, the second rank is held by Anu Kumari, the mother of a 4-year-old. Kumari topped the examination among the other 240 women who managed to clear the examination. Hailing from Haryana, Anu Kumari is a BSc (Hons) graduate in Physics from the Delhi University. After completing her graduation, she pursued her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Marketing from IMT, Nagpur.

The 31-year-old UPSC women’s topper was working for a private sector company for the last 9 years and was earning a Rs 20 lakh per annum package. She decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services examination, one-and-a-half years ago, after she realized that she was not fully satisfied with her work in the private sector and wanted a more meaningful job, according to an Indian Express report.

Anu originally belongs to Sonipat but is now settled in Delhi with her husband Varun Dahiya who is a businessman. While talking about her accomplishment, she said, “I constantly felt like something was missing in my previous job, so I decided to take the plunge. It appeared that my entire life will pass me by running after money. I thought if something has to be done, then I have to be a part of the system. The private sector is always open to me. But I’m glad I wouldn’t have to return to it now.”

upsc, Anu Kumari, upsc result 2017, upsc result 2018, ias result 2018, upsc result, upsc 2017, upsc 2017 result, civil services examination, Durishetty Anudeep, Sachin Gupta, Union Public Service Commission, jobs news Anu Kumari, the second rank holder of the Civil Service examination 2017 along with her family. (ANI)

Since June 2016, Kumari was living with her parents in order to prepare for the examination that was conducted in June 2017. While crediting her family for their support, she said, “My mom and my aunt were my support system. Mom is my role model and I credit all my success to my family.” She went on to talk about her how things are changing on the front where more and more families are now allowing their daughters the education that they need. She said, “Khap panchayats have been detrimental to our growth, but I’m glad that the Supreme Court has ruled they cannot have a say in personal matters or when it comes to women empowerment.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top