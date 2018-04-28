Meet Anu Kumari: Mother of a 4-year-old who bagged 2nd rank in UPSC 2017

Anu Kumari, the UPSC topper among the female candidates. (ANI)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2017 results for the prestigious civil services examination was declared on April 27. While the first rank was bagged by Durishetty Anudeep who is a serving Indian Revenue Service officer, the second rank is held by Anu Kumari, the mother of a 4-year-old. Kumari topped the examination among the other 240 women who managed to clear the examination. Hailing from Haryana, Anu Kumari is a BSc (Hons) graduate in Physics from the Delhi University. After completing her graduation, she pursued her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Marketing from IMT, Nagpur.

The 31-year-old UPSC women’s topper was working for a private sector company for the last 9 years and was earning a Rs 20 lakh per annum package. She decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services examination, one-and-a-half years ago, after she realized that she was not fully satisfied with her work in the private sector and wanted a more meaningful job, according to an Indian Express report.

Anu originally belongs to Sonipat but is now settled in Delhi with her husband Varun Dahiya who is a businessman. While talking about her accomplishment, she said, “I constantly felt like something was missing in my previous job, so I decided to take the plunge. It appeared that my entire life will pass me by running after money. I thought if something has to be done, then I have to be a part of the system. The private sector is always open to me. But I’m glad I wouldn’t have to return to it now.”

Anu Kumari, the second rank holder of the Civil Service examination 2017 along with her family. (ANI)

Since June 2016, Kumari was living with her parents in order to prepare for the examination that was conducted in June 2017. While crediting her family for their support, she said, “My mom and my aunt were my support system. Mom is my role model and I credit all my success to my family.” She went on to talk about her how things are changing on the front where more and more families are now allowing their daughters the education that they need. She said, “Khap panchayats have been detrimental to our growth, but I’m glad that the Supreme Court has ruled they cannot have a say in personal matters or when it comes to women empowerment.”