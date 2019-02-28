MAT result 2019 likely to be announced today; check details at mat.aima.in

By: | Published: February 28, 2019 2:08 PM

The result and scores of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is likely to be announced by the All India Management Association (AIMA) today.

Check AIMA MAT Results 2019 in simple steps

MAT result 2019: The result and score of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) will be announced by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on Thursday. Candidates who had appeared for the test can download the MAT result along with the score card from the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in. The MAT result for both the PBT and CBT exam conducted on February 23 and February 24 will be announced.

How to check AIMA MAT Results 2019?

Candidates who have appeared for AIMA MAT February 2019 exam may visit the official AIMA MAT website at mat.aima.in where they will find ‘MAT Result February 2019’ link from homepage. Candidates are required to enter their roll number, form number and month in which they appeared in the exam. After submitting the details, your result will appear.

The AIMA has scheduled the next MAT for May 2019 and it will start the registration for the exam from March 1. Interested candidates can apply for the MAT exam till April 26.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) under the Government of India approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any Business-School – national or international – can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.

