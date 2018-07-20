Massive hiring drive! Paytm Mall to recruit 5,000 college students – Here are the details

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce Pvt. Ltd, on Friday launched the second edition of the Campus Icon programme, and aims to recruit 5000 college students. (Reuters)

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce Pvt. Ltd, on Friday, launched the second edition of the Campus Icon programme, and aims to recruit 5000 college students.

The industry-focused learning programme for five weeks is designed to help students to enhance their vocational capabilities. The participants will be assigned a variety of exercises in technology, marketing and sales that would enhance their skills.

Top performers of the programme would be announced on October 10 in a ceremony at the Paytm Campus in Delhi NCR, and be awarded up to Rs 1 lakh in cash prize along with full-time job offers from Paytm Mall.

Launched first in 2017, the programme recruited 2,200 students, the company said in a statement.

“The inaugural edition of our Campus Icon Programme turned out to be a great success with students participating from thousands of colleges across the country. This year, we plan to reach out to even more students — making Campus Icon one of the largest Campus-connect programmes in India,” said Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer – Paytm Mall.

“With this programme, we want to create a unique learning experience for the next generation of young professionals and help them in harnessing their skills and showcasing talent,” Sinha added.

In addition, the company, along with Intel India, will also host webinars to educate students on the technology ecosystem and opportunities in the country.

Paytm Mall Campus Icon registration is currently live for students across 6000 Campuses in 25 States. Students can log on to campusicon.paytmmall.com and file their nominations, the statement said.