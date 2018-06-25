Massive 10,000 job openings in banks! IBPS RRB recruitment 2018-19 apply online at www.ibps.in – details here

IBPS RRB recruitment 2018-19: Applications are invited for over 10,000 posts.

IBPS recruitment 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for the online examination for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs VII) for recruitment of Group A – Officers (Scale 1, II and III) and Group B – Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The examination will be tentatively conducted between August and October 2018, while the interviews for recruitment of Group A will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November, IBPS advertisement says.

Who should apply for these jobs

These jobs are open to all eligible candidates, who aspire to join any of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) as Group A – Officers (Scale 1, II and III) and Group B – Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

The tentative schedule of events is as follows:

Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 8 June to 2 July 2018 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 8 June to 2 July 2018 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Officer Scale-I July 2018 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training for Officer Scale-I 30 July to 4 Aug 2018 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Office Assistant July 2018 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant 06 Aug 2018 to 11 Aug 2018 Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary Officer Scale-I- July 2018

Office Assistant – August 2018 Online Examination – Preliminary Officer Scale-I- 11 Aug 2018, 12 Aug 2018 and 18 Aug 2018 (if required)

Office Assistant – 19 Aug 2018, 25 Aug 2018 & 01 Sept 2018 Result of Online exam – Preliminary Officer Scale-I – September 2018

Office Assistant- September 2018 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single Officer Scale-I, II& III –September 2018 Office Assistant- September 2018 Online Examination – Main / Single Officers (I, II & III) – 30 Sept 2018

Office Assistant – 07 Oct 2018 Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III) October 2018 Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) November 2018 Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) November 2018 Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant. (Multipurpose)) January 2019

(Source: IBPS.IN)

Number of vacancies: (Tentative)

-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)- 5249

-Officer Scale I- 3312

-Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer) – 72

-Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) – 38

-Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) – 17

-Officer Scale- II (Law) – 32

-Officer Scale-II (Ca)- 21

-Officer Scale- II (IT) – 81

-Officer Scale-II(General Banking Officer) – 1208

-Officer Scale-III- 160

Exam pattern: For the posts of Officers Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) the examination will be two tier – preliminary and main.

Eligibility for Group A and B officer posts:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): i. Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

-Experience: Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager):

– Information Technology Officer – Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics /Communication / Computer Science/Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. One Year Experience in relevant field.

– Chartered Accountant: Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

– Law Officer: Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent witha minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Application Fee for Group A and B Officer Posts:

– Others: Rs. 600/-

– SC/ST/PWD – Rs. 100/-

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online on or befor July 2, 2018. For more details chech the official IBPS notification:

(https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detail_Advt_CRP_RRB_VII.pdf)