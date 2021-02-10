  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept: Maharashtra Govt

By: |
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 8:30 PM

The issue of validity of reservation for Marathas in the newly created SEBC quota is pending before the Supreme Court which has stayed a 2018 law providing reservations to the community in jobs and education.

Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept: Maharashtra GovtThe government had earlier taken a decision that SEBC students whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh can avail of benefits for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Energy Minister Nitin Raut said.

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday announced that Maratha candidates from the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) can apply for jobs in the state Energy Department in the EWS reservation.

Now more than 8,000 posts in Mahavitaran, the state power discom, will be filled by giving this benefit, he said.

PWD minister Ashok Chavan, who heads a cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota issue, said the government had on December 23, 2020 given option to SEBC candidates to avail of EWS quota.

Accordingly, the Energy Department issued orders on Wednesday, he said.

