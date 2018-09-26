Mandatory! Now, employers need to file, pay fee for registrations, licences through Shram Suvidha Portal – What recruiters need to know

Ministry of Labour and Employment has begun the process for providing the facilities of registration and licensing mandatorily online on the Shram Suvidha Portal.

The labour ministry said Wednesday it is mandatory for employers to file and pay fees for seeking registration and licences under certain laws on Shram Suvidha Portal, a move to improve efficiency in public service delivery system. Taking cognizance of the government’s focus towards “Digital India” initiative by ensuring that various government services are made available to citizens electronically and to provide trust-based efficient public service delivery by bringing transparency and accountability in the system, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has begun the process for providing the facilities of registration and licensing mandatorily online on the Shram Suvidha Portal, a ministry statement said.

Employers seeking registrations under The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 (37 of 1970), the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 (30 of 1979) and the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 (27 of 1996) would have to file their applications online.

Now, as per the newly amended “the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Central (Amendment) Rules, 2018” dated September 4, 2018, the employers have to file applications for registration of establishments mandatorily online on the Shram Suvidha Portal for granting of certificate of registration that shall be made available to the employers through the said portal, it said.

The draft rules to amend the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Central Rules, 1971 and the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Central Rules, 1980 for filing of applications and granting of certificate of registration/licence online on the Shram Suvidha Portal have been notified on September 4, 2018.

Further, the notification provides for making applications regarding registration and licensing online on the Shram Suvidha Portal till the said draft rules are finalised. Moreover, the recently published notifications provide for payment of registration/licensing fee and security deposit as required under the above three Acts through e-payment only, it added.