Man got hired by Google in 40th attempt, his LinkedIn story is now viral

Every year, lakhs of people apply for Google and some of them are hired by Google. Most people stop trying after rejections. Can you imagine someone so motivated and persistent in getting his dream job even after facing several rejections? Tyler Cohen who worked as an Associate Manager – Strategy & Ops at DoorDash was so desperate to get his dream job, after having been rejected 39 times. Yes, this man from San Francisco, did not stop trying even when he was rejected by Google 39 times.

On the 40th attempt, he managed to get full-time job as a tech professional at one of the world’s biggest companies – Google. His three years of dedication and consistency made it possible for him to get a job in his dream company. Cohen’s Job story, in his own words, tells us about the fine line between perseverance and insanity.

Taking to LinkedIn, Tyler has shared a screenshot of his communication with Google and writes a caption ‘There’s a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I’m still trying to figure out which one I have. 39 rejections, 1 acceptance’. In the e-mail trail screenshot, it is seen that he first applied for a job at the tech giant in August 2019 and kept getting rejected by July 19, 2022. He set a total of 6 applications in 2019, seventeen in 2020, twelve in 2021, and five in 2022. His post went viral on LinkedIn with 39, 875 reactions, 914 comments and 432 shares. There are many people who recalled their experience with Google.

There are some individuals who criticized Tyler for not being able to realise his self-esteem and chasing after the company. A user named ‘Enrico Camporeale’ wrote ‘Despite all the positive comments, I don’t really see what’s positive about this You applied on May 3rd and got rejected, then applied again on May 6th and got the job. We can only assume that the two applications were for very different roles, otherwise, it would mean that Google’s hiring process is completely random.’

So, what is the moral here? Google is such a dream company that your goal is just to get into the company, no matter what role you’re offered? And so you spent the last two years applying for 39 different roles? Or maybe these were 39 similar roles, so in the end it’s just a matter of luck? Tyler replied that he got a perfect role and would not pick any other roles at the company over this one.



