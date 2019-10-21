Man and machine: Workers trust robots more than their managers

AI is changing the relationship between people and technology at work: Oracle study

People have more trust in robots than their managers, according to the second annual ‘AI at Work’ study conducted by Oracle and Future Workplace, a research firm preparing leaders for disruptions in recruiting, development and employee engagement. The study of 8,370 employees, managers and HR leaders across 10 countries, found that AI has changed the relationship between people and technology at work and is reshaping the role HR teams and managers need to play in attracting, retaining and developing talent.

Contrary to fears around how AI will impact jobs, employees, managers and HR leaders across the globe are reporting increased adoption of AI at work. AI is becoming more prominent with 50% of workers currently using some form of AI at work compared to only 32% last year. Workers in China (77%) and India (78%) have adopted AI over 2x more than those in France (32%) and Japan (29%). The majority (65%) of workers are optimistic, excited and grateful about having robot co-workers and nearly a quarter report having a loving and gratifying relationship with AI at work. Workers in India (60%) and China (56%) are the most excited about AI, followed by the UAE (44%), Singapore (41%), Brazil (32%), Australia/New Zealand (26%), Japan (25%), US (22%), UK (20%) and France (8%).

The increasing adoption of AI at work is having a significant impact on the way employees interact with their managers; 64% of people would trust a robot more than their manager and half have turned to a robot instead of their manager for advice.

“With technology adding great value to all organisational functions, people are excited about increasingly leveraging technologies like AI in HR. The study shows that the equation between people and technology is being re-written and the organisations need to work closely with their HR teams to meet the changing expectations of people,” said Shaakun Khanna, head of HCM Applications, Asia Pacific, Oracle.