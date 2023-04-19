Majority job seekers don’t want to resign, 37% focus on career growth: Survey

Nearly 47 per cent of job seekers in the country are not looking to switch jobs in 2023, finds a survey. Over 37 per cent of all job seekers are looking to prioritise their career growth in 2023, the survey revealed.

However, there is a significant dip in hiring. In this quarter (January 2023 to March 2023), only 53 per cent of employers were hired; a dip from 64 per cent in the previous quarter (October 2022 to December 2022).

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector saw the highest rate of hiring, reported The Indian Express. In this sector, during the quarter, 71 per cent of employers were hired. Healthcare and construction and real estate are two other sectors that hired substantially (64 per cent and 57 per cent respectively).

Sectors with the least hiring:



a) Media and entertainment (49 per cent),

b) Manufacturing (39 per cent) and

c) IT/ITeS (29 per cent)

Also, the findings indicated that the proportion of employers hiring for mid-level has risen (from 23 per cent to 27 per cent). For senior-level roles, it has increased too (from 9 per cent to 12 per cent). In the previous quarter, the proportion of job seekers entering the market was 16 per cent. In this quarter, it is 23 per cent.

For this quarter, retail sales associate, project engineer, and marketing analyst are the most demanded job roles (41 per cent, 23 per cent, and 20 per cent respectively). The main soft talents employers are looking for are critical thinking and problem-solving, communication, and decision-making.

On behalf of the job search website Indeed, the survey was conducted by Valuvox. This year, in January and February, the survey took a sample set of 1157 employers and 1583 job seekers and employees. The respondents were categorised into cities, organisations, and sectors.