Maharashtra TET admit card 2019 released; check details at mahatet.in

Maharashtra TET admit card 2019: The wait is over for a large number of candidates as the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has come out with the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. Candidates, looking to appear for the exam, may download admit cards through official website mahatet.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 19. Candidates appearing for the exam may note that there will be paper I and paper II. While paper I will be held from 10:30 am to 1 pm, paper II will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Applicants who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach class I to V, while those clearing paper II will teach class VI to IX

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

1. Candidates may first visit the official website mahatet.in.

2. After logging on to the website, they may now click on the link ‘download admit card’.

3. Once this is done, candidates may enter their registration/roll numbers.

4. Soon, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

5. Candidates may download their admit cards.

6. After the process of download is done, they may take out a print out for future use.

The Maharashtra TET exam tests language skills of candidates as well as Maths and Science. The test will be conducted in three languages which are English, Marathi and Urdu. Candidates who clear the exam with 60 per cent will get the job of teacher.

Exam syllabus

Paper-1 will consist of subjects like – Languages-I, Language-II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

Paper 2 will include subjects like– Languages-I, Language-II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Science or Social Studies and Other Subject.

Last month, the Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) result was announced. “In the lower primary level TET against the total application of 2,30,532 candidates, 2,18,164 candidates appeared and 18,906 candidates have qualified. Similarly, in Upper Primary TET against the total application of 1,66,110 candidates, 1,58,648 candidates appeared and 15,304 candidates qualified,” the official notification had said.