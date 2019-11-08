Maharashtra TET 2019: Registration process begins, check details at mahatet.in

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has started the process of registration for the upcoming M-TET 2019.
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has started the process of registration for the upcoming M-TET 2019 (Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test). Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of MSCE — mahatet.in. But before applying, the applicants are advised to go through the detailed notification to check the eligibility.
Here are some important details
Important Dates
Date of examination- January 19, 2020
Age limit
The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years of age.
How to apply
1) Visit the official website – mahatet.in.
2) Click on the link- new registration
3) After clicking, a new page will appear
4) Fill the relevant details after going through the instructions.
5) Then, log-in using the registration number.
6) Fill the application form and upload photo.
7) Make payment if all the details entered are correct.
Exam pattern
The exam will have maths, science and language papers. The individual who would qualify the exam with 60 per cent marks will be eligible for the job of a teacher. The examination will be held in three languages – Urdu, Marathi and English. A total of 150 questions will be asked.
Exam schedule
There will be two papers – Paper 1 ( from 10:30 am to 1 pm) and Paper 2 (from 2 pm to 4:30 pm). The examination will take place on January 19, 2020. The total time duration of the examination is 2.5 hrs.
Exam syllabus
Paper-1 will have subjects such as- Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages-I, Language-II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.
Paper 2 will have subjects such as – Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages-I, Language-II, Mathematics, Science or Social Studies and Other Subject.
