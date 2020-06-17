Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam: MPSC preliminary examination dates announced; check details

By: |
Published: June 17, 2020 7:35 PM

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam: The MPSC preliminary examination, which was to be held in April was deferred in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam, MPSC preliminary exam, MPSC preliminary exam 2020, coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19, coronavirus, Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination, MPSC examination, Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination 2020, MPSC examination 2020, Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam 2020, MPSC exam 2020, Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam 2020 date, MPSC exam 2020 date, MPSC Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam 2020, Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam 2020, Maharashtra service preliminary exam schedule, Maharashtra Public Service Commission Class-II exam, Maharashtra Public Service Commission combined preliminary exam, MPSC exam 2020 date, Maharashtra Engineering Service preliminary exams, Maharashtra Public Service Commission result, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) news, Maharashtra recruitment examinations, Maharashtra sarkari naukri, Maharashtra government jobs, Maharashtra state administration jobsMaharashtra Public Service Commission exam: Earlier, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination 2020, was scheduled for April, 2020.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam: The dates have been announced for the MPSC preliminary exam that was postponed in April this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the revised dates for the examination, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Wednesday said that the MPSC Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam will now be conducted between September and November 2020, an official told PTI.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination 2020, was scheduled for April,  a commission official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Related News

The report further informed that the Maharashtra service preliminary exam will be held on September 13, 2020, while the Maharashtra Public Service Commission Class-II exams (for various government posts) and Maharashtra Public Service Commission combined preliminary exams for the year 2020 will be held on October 11.

The MPSC official further added that the Maharashtra Engineering Service preliminary exams for 2020 (which was earlier scheduled to be held in May) will now be held on November 1, 2020.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission generally conducts all these exams in the months of April and May every year, PTI report stated.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, etc. for the Maharashtra state administration.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam MPSC preliminary examination dates announced check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1HPSEBL Recruitment 2020: Himachal Electricity Board invites application for various positions – all detail here
2IAF AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2020: Application invited for various posts – check details
3Madhya pradesh government to organise job fairs for labourers