Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam: MPSC preliminary examination dates announced; check details

Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam: The dates have been announced for the MPSC preliminary exam that was postponed in April this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the revised dates for the examination, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Wednesday said that the MPSC Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam will now be conducted between September and November 2020, an official told PTI.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination 2020, was scheduled for April, a commission official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The report further informed that the Maharashtra service preliminary exam will be held on September 13, 2020, while the Maharashtra Public Service Commission Class-II exams (for various government posts) and Maharashtra Public Service Commission combined preliminary exams for the year 2020 will be held on October 11.

The MPSC official further added that the Maharashtra Engineering Service preliminary exams for 2020 (which was earlier scheduled to be held in May) will now be held on November 1, 2020.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission generally conducts all these exams in the months of April and May every year, PTI report stated.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, etc. for the Maharashtra state administration.