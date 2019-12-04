Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: 1847 vacancies announced | Here’s how to apply

Maharashtra Police Vacancy 2019-20: The interested candidates should apply online through the official website of Maharashtra Police at the official websites mahapariksha.gov.in or mahapolice.gov.in.

Maharashtra Police Vacancy 2019: The Maharashtra Police has released notification inviting application for vacancies in the post of constables. The vacancies are for the district and Railway Police and armed constables in SRPF.

Maharashtra Police Vacancy Details:

Total number of vacancies: 1847

Vacancies in District Police Constable Driver and Railway Police Constable drivers: 1019
Vacancies in SRPF Armed Police Constable: 828

Maharashtra Police: Important Dates:

Registration for the recruitment process started from: December 2, 2019 (7 PM)
Last date of submitting Registration Form: January 8, 2020 (11:59 PM)

Maharashtra Police vacancy 2019: Age Limit:

The candidates applying for the posts of police constable drivers should be between 18 to 28 years of age. For those applying in the SRPF posts, their age should be between 18-25 years. However, the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is relaxed as per government norms.

Maharashtra Police: Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have class 12th pass certificate from a recognised state or central board.

Maharashtra Police Jobs: How to Apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Police at mahapariksha.gov.in
Step 2: Login with existing Username and Password
Step 3: If you do not have one, register first
Step 4: Fill in the forms with relevant details
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Take a print out for future reference

Maharashtra Police vacancy 2019: Application Fee

For the general category candidates who are applying, the application fee is Rs 450. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350. The fee has to be paid online through credit card, debit card or UPI id.

