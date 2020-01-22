Maharashtra 12th Board Exams 2020: How to obtain admit card for upcoming Maharashtra State board exams

The Maharashtra Class 12 board exams are set to begin from February 2020.

Maharashtra 12th Board Exams 2020 Admit card: Maharashtra State Board has released the admit cards for class 12 students who would be taking the board exams soon. The Maharashtra Class 12 board exams are set to begin from February 18, 2020. All students along with colleges and schools can visit the official website of Maharashtra State board – www.mahasscboard.in – to download the admit cards for the upcoming Maharashtra board exams.

Maharashtra 12th Board Exams 2020 Admit card: Here is how to download admit card

Step 1: Students will have to visit the official website of Maharashtra board www.mahasscboard.in.

Step 2: After logging on to the website, students will have to log on using their id and password.

Step 3: Students will have to use their roll number or registration number to get their admit card.

Step 4: After this, students will be able to see their admit card.

Step 5: Students will have to download and keep the admit card with them.

It is important to note for all students that they will have to carry the admit card during all their exams. Students can be denied entry if they fail to present the admit card during the class 12 board exam. Another important thing to note for both students and schools is that it is the school’s responsibility to provide admit cards to all students who would be appearing in the exam.

The school can also make corrections on the admit card if students point to any mistake. However, after making the correction on the admit card the school will have to sign and stamp the admit card.

Students will have to note that the board exams will take place in two different shifts. The morning shift will be from 11:00 am and will conclude at 2:00 pm. Whereas, the afternoon shift exams will begin at 3:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm.