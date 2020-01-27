Madhya Pradesh TET 2020: Last date to apply revised – check new date, other details

Madhya Pradesh TET 2020: Earlier, the last date to apply was January 20.

Madhya Pradesh TET 2020: Candidates who have still not applied for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) may note that the last date of application has been extended. Candidates may now apply till February 4 at the official website peb.mponline.gov.in or pseb.mp.gov.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was January 20. The recruitment is for the post of primary teacher.

The written exam for the same will be on April 25 in two shifts. While the exam in the first shift will be from 8:50 am, the second exam of the day will start at 1 pm. Candidates are advised to report in their respective exam centre sharp at 8 am and 1 pm respectively. Both exams will be for two and a half hours.

It will have 150 questions, with each carrying 1 mark each. Candidates appearing in the exam will be judged on the basis of language I and II, child development and pedagogy as well as mathematics and environmental studies. Each of them will have 30 questions.

Candidates are required to score 60 per cent to pass the written exam. For reserved category candidates, the cut off percentage is 50.

Here’s how candidates may apply

1. Candidates may first visit the official website peb.mponline.gov.in

2. After going to the top right corner of the homepage, candidates may click on log-in button.

3. In case, candidates have not registered further, they may click on ‘citizen register’.

4. They may now fill up their details, and then verify.

5. They may now fill up their forms.

6. After filling up their forms, candidates may now upload their images.

7. Candidates may now make their application payments.

Application fee

Those looking to apply are required to pay online application fee of Rs 600. Those in reserved category are required to pay Rs 300.