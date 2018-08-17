Madhya Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 140 posts – Apply at mponline.gov.in

The minimum age required is 21 while maximum age limit for the post is 35.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notification for posts of civil judges. Interested candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before September 4. Candidates may apply at mponline.gov.in

Dates to remember

Starting date of submission of online application: August 5

Final date of submission of application: September 4

Date of error processing: August 20

Last date for correcting error in application: September 4

date of prelims exam September 29

Mains Exam Date: To be informed

MP High Court Vacancy Details

No. of vacancies – 140

Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for above said posts must be a citizen of India. He must also have a Law Degree from any institute recognised by the government. Applicants may also notification for more details.

Age Limit: The minimum age required is 21 while maximum age limit for the post is 35. Please note that relaxation would be given to the reserved category candidates)

How to apply

Applicants may apply through the online mode on or before September 4 at mponline.gov.in. They may also take a printout of online application for future use.