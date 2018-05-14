Madhya Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for various jobs; candidates can apply at mponline.gov.in

The minimum age required us 18, while the maximum needed age is 35.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notification for the post of English Stenographer under Jabalpur bench. Candidates who are interested in applying for the said posts can apply on or before June 11. Applications can be mailed at mponline.gov.in

Eligibility

Candidates looking to apply must have cleared English Shorthand Examination and must have shorthand speed of 80/WPM. The person must have knowledge of Computer Application.

Age limit

The minimum age required us 18, while the maximum needed age is 35.

Selection process

Candidates will have to apply for written exam and Interview for selection

How to Apply

Applicants and mail their applications at official website mponline.gov. on or before June 11. Candidates are required to pay application fee of Rs 200.

Last month, in a major setback for candidates, Bombay High Court had withdrawn the registration process for 8921 jobs, that was earlier released to fill up District Court posts. Notification for the number of posts of clerk, steno and peon recruitment had begun in Marchand was supposed to end on April 10.

The high court by an April 6, 2018 order ordered to stay and suspend the online registration for filling up the vacant posts of Stenographer (L.G.), Junior Clerk and Peon, in a number of District Courts throughout Maharashtra.

As per the report appeared in Asian Age, the court had decided to stay the recruitment process as the court administration did not have to notify seats available for differently abled and visually challenged persons in the advertisements that was released.

According to the high court, 1 percent jobs ts were reserved for persons with disability and 1 percent for persons with one leg. The notification had earlier advertised close to 9, 000 posts, of which court would have recruited as many as 4738 Junior Clerks 3170 Peons or Hamals and 1013 Stenographers.