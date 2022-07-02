Madhya Pradesh board releases MPSC Subordinate Services (Mains) admit card 2021: How to download from mpsc.gov.in

The wait is over for a large number of candidates as Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) issued the admit card for subordinate services mains exam 2021. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the same from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates may note that the final exam for the combined paper will be held on July 9, 2022. While the SI Paper-II will be held on July 17, 2022, the STI Paper-II is scheduled for July 24. 2022. Similarly, ASO Paper-II will be held on July 31, 2022.

Here’s how to download admit card:

* Candidates may first log in to the official website mpsc.gov.in.

* After reaching the homepage, they may click on the link ‘MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2021.

* Now, a new page will open.

* Here candidates are required to enter their log-in details.

* Candidates will now be required to click on the submit button.

* Soon after, the admit card will appear on the screen.

* Candidates must check their admit card.

* After this, they are required to download the same.

* Keep the admission card safe with you for future use.

After downloading their admission cards, candidates may go through the website for more official updates. Admit cards will carry important details relating to the duration, exam time and venues. The prelim exam was held on April 3. The merit list comprises rolling numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted and the category-wise cut-offs.

Through this exam, the commission is looking to fill up 666 posts of police sub inspector, assistant section officer, state tax inspector. While the prelims exam was held earlier, those who clear the mains will have to appear for the interview. Candidates have queries and contact concerned officials or click on the official website of MPSC.