Lucknow Metro Railway vacancy 2019-20: Apply now for 183 posts with salary up to Rs 1.6 lakh

Lucknow Metro Railway vacancy 2019-20: Apply now for 183 posts

Lucknow Metro Railway Vacancy 2019: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) Limited has released notification inviting application for 183 vacancies in various managerial and engineering posts.

The application process for the posts will begin from November 22, and the candidates can apply online through the official website of LMRC — lmrcl.com before December 23, 2019.

Lucknow Metro Vacancy: Important Dates:

Online Registration Starts: November 22, 2019,

Online Registration Ends: December 23, 2019,

Admit Card Download: January 3, 2020

Date of Examination: January 13, 2020

Lucknow Metro Vacancy 2019: Pay Scale, Salary

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 67,300 for the posts of junior engineer; While the ones selected for the posts of assistant engineer (civil) will get a remuneration of up to Rs 1,60,000.

Lucknow Metro Rail recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

LMRC recruitment 2020: Total number of vacancies: 183

Vacancies in Executive Category posts :

Assistant Manager (Civil): 28 (UR-14, EWS-02, OBC-7, SC-5, Women-05, Ex-serviceman of UP- 01)

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 18 (UR-10, EWS-01, OBC-04,SC-03, Women-03)

Assistant Manager (S&T): 8 (UR – 05, OBC-02, SC-01, Women- 01)

Assistant Manager (Accounts): 6 (UR-04,OBC-01,SC01,Women-01)

Assistant Manager (HR): 2 (UR-02)

Assistant Manager (PR): 2 (UR-02)

Vacancies in Non-Executive Category posts:

Junior Engineer (Civil): 58 (UR-25, EWS-05, OBC-15, SC-12, ST-01, Women-11, Ex-serviceman of UP-02, Dependent of Freedom Fighters-01)

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 40 (UR-18, EWS-04,OBC-10, SC-08, Women-08, Ex-serviceman-02)

Junior Engineer (S&T): 17 (UR-09, EWS-01, OBC-04, SC-03, Women-03)

Public Relations Assistant: 4 (UR-09, EWS-01, OBC-04, SC-03,Women-03)

LMRC recruitment: How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LMRC — lmrcl.com

Step 2: Go to the ‘Recruitment 2019’ tab under the Careers option on the home page

Step 3: ALready registered candidates should log in using their previous User ID, whereas the new candidates should register themselves first

Step 4: Fill in the form with relevant details

Step 5: Click on Submit and take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference

LMRC recruitment 2019-20: Age Limit:

The age limit of all the candidates appearing for any of these posts should be between 21 to 28 years. However, relaxation will be allowed to the candidates from the reserved category as per government norms.

LMRC recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification:

Executive Category posts:

Those appearing for the Engineering posts should have a B.E or B.Tech degree in engineering of relevant stream with at least 60% marks. For Assistant Manager (HR) one should have an MBA (HR) or PGDM(HR) degree from a recognized University or Institute with a minimum of 60% marks. For Assistant Manager (Accounts), a candidate should have a CA or ICWA degree. Those applying for the post of Assistant Manager (Public Relations) should have a Master of Mass Communication and Journalism with a minimum of 60% marks.

Non-Executive Category posts:

The candidates appearing for the Engineering posts should have a Three years Diploma in relevant Engineering stream from a recognized University/ Institute with a minimum of 60% marks. The Public Relations Assistants must have a Bachelor Degree in Mass Communication & Journalism with a minimum of 60% marks.

LMRC recruitment for engineers: Type of Examination:

The candidates will have to appear for a Computer Based Test (CBT), which will test their knowledge of English language, General Awareness & Computer Applications, Logical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and knowledge of their discipline.

The question paper will be bilingual in English and Hindi.

The exam will be held on various cities across the state including Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar(Noida), Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar. Following the written test there will be a medical test, failing which one’s candidature will be disqualified.