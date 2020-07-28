Looking for a job? On jobs.delhi.gov.in, 1,00,903 vacancies in 1 day, 4294 companies are hiring!

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that there are 1,00,903 vacancies on Delhi jobs portal launched yesterday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that there are 1,00,903 vacancies on Delhi jobs portal launched yesterday. “On the jobs portal that we announced yesterday, 4294 employers have registered so far and have posted 1,00,903 vacancies. 1,89,879 job seekers have applied. I am so glad that so many employers are coming forward. I really hope many people get jobs thro this initiative,” Kejriwal tweeted today.
On Monday, Delhi government had launched jobs.delhi.gov.in which would serve as a “Rozgar Bazar” for recruiters and job aspirants. “There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work,” Kejriwal had said at a virtual press briefing on Monday, adding, “This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform.”
