Looking for a job? Dyal Singh College might have one for you with salary of over Rs 1 lakh

The filled application form is then required to be sent to the Principal, Dyal Singh Evening College.

Delhi’s University’s Dyal Singh College has opened its gates for new employees as it has released recruitment notifications. The college is looking for interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacant posts. The positions offered by the college include posts of Semi Professional Assistant (Library), Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), Assistant, and MTS- Library. The selected candidates are expected to be paid over Rs 1 lakh. Moreover, the candidates applying for the positions should be of 35 years or below.

The minimum educational qualifications required for the post of Semi Professional Assistant (Library) is a Bachelor’s degree which could be in Arts, Science or Commerce and a minimum 50 per cent marks. The candidates are also required to possess a certificate course in Computer Application. For the post of Senior Technical Assistant, the candidates are required to have at least a Masters in Computer Application or Masters in Computer Science/ IT from a recognised university. Interested candidates for the post of Assistant should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised varsity. The degree could be in any discipline. Apart from this, eligible candidates should possess a minimum diploma/ certificate of a six months course in Computer Application.

As far as salaries are concerned, the candidates will be paid per level 5 pay scale for the position of Senior Professional Assistant. The salary is expected to range between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300. For the post of Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), salary for selected candidates will be between Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400, a level 6 pay scale. Candidate who is hired for the post of Assistant will have a level 4 pay scale, with a remuneration between Rs 25,500 to 81,100. Lastly, the selected candidate for MTS- Library will get a salary between Rs 18,000 to 56,900.

In order to apply, interested candidates should visit the college/ Delhi University website and download the application form. The filled application form is then required to be sent to the Principal, Dyal Singh Evening College “within two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news,” the website said.